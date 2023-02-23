Three Austin high school seniors were honored during senior week at their final home basketball games.

Keaton Shupe, son of Brooke and Blair Shupe, played basketball in grades 7-12 and golf for the first time this year. He is a member of the student council and the current student council president. Keaton is also the president of the Class of 2023. Outside of school, Keaton is a member of the Austin Pride Committee and volunteers at many of their events.

