Three Austin high school seniors were honored during senior week at their final home basketball games.
Keaton Shupe, son of Brooke and Blair Shupe, played basketball in grades 7-12 and golf for the first time this year. He is a member of the student council and the current student council president. Keaton is also the president of the Class of 2023. Outside of school, Keaton is a member of the Austin Pride Committee and volunteers at many of their events.
Keaton’s favorite quote is “A bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work.”
Keaton’s future plans are to attend a four-year university majoring in software engineering, graduate, start a family and live happily ever after.
Coach Ogden has this to say about Keaton: “Keaton, it has been great coaching you these last two seasons. You have been asked to do many things for our team and have done them to the best of your ability. I appreciate your positive attitude and contributions to our team. You have a great, outgoing personality and I hope that helps lead you to much success in the future! Best of luck on your future endeavors.”
Senior Jacob Hooftallen, son of Britta and Robert Hooftallen, played basketball in grades 7-12 and he was selected to the North Tier League All Star Basketball Team last season. He also plays soccer, baseball and runs cross country for Coudersport through the cooperative sports agreement. Jacob is a member of the National Honor Society and the current president, and is also the secretary of the Class of 2023. Outside of school Jacob works as a lifeguard at Sizerville State Park.
Jacob’s advice to underclassmen is, “Why spend the extra penny if you can ball on a budget.”
Jacob’s future plans are to attend a four-year university majoring in civil engineering and start a family.
Coach Ogden has this to say about Jacob, “Jacob, your desire and drive to give your all is second to none. Thank you for putting everything you had into this team. The roads traveled are not always easy, but you have persevered, and have shown you can conquer anything. You have left a huge imprint on this team and program. Thank you.”
Rebecca Zeaman, daughter of James and Jennifer Zeaman, has played basketball for the past four years. She is a member of the student council, National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. Outside of school, Rebecca works as a shift trainer at McDonalds.
Rebecca’s advice to underclassmen is, “Don’t let yourself get burnt out, it’s always OK to take a break when you need to.”
Rebecca’s future plans are to attend the University of Pittsburgh for film and media studies and become a filmmaker one day.
Coach Valenti has this to say about Rebecca, “Every year of your basketball career has had more victories than the year before it. Your dedication and reliable presence have helped to make that possible. Thank you for contributing your time and your effort to our program and to our school.
“And perhaps more importantly, thank you for always laughing at our lame humor and for being yourself. Your quiet strength, genuine personality, and quick wit will elevate any room or organization you enter. You are one of the few athletes who have reflected seriously enough to ask us what you can do to improve your play. As you move forward to new courts, don’t lose this hunger to be greater. That hunger is half – if not most – of the journey to becoming better. May you keep this fire within you, and may it burn new paths in a world that needs you.”