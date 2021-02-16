Jackson Glover, a senior at Austin Area School District, scored his 1,000th point during a game against Northern Potter on Friday, Feb. 12. Glover is the first male to score 1,000 career points on the Boys basketball team since 2004.
Going into Austin's game against Northern Potter, Glover needed just one point to achieve his goal, which he hit in the first quarter with a free throw. He went on to score 18 points in the game, giving Austin a 51-31 win over Northern Potter.
Glover said he served as team manager for several years and it has always been a goal of his to score 1,000 points. He noted he was so relieved once he scored because the last three games were the hardest played games of his life, waiting to hit the 1000 points.
Earlier in the year, with things delayed or pushed back because of COVID, Glover was concerned the team wouldn’t have a season.
Glover said he wouldn’t be as far as he was now if it wasn’t for his dad being his coach. He said he was always at the school when his dad was coaching and his dad has helped him the entire way.
Glover plans to score as much as he can throughout the rest of the season but will be focusing on assists and rebounds and getting as many wins as they can as a team.
His future plan is to attend Pitt Bradford to continue his basketball career while majoring in mechanical engineering.