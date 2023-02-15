After scoring just one point in regulation, Kayden Brown scored all of Northern Potter’s seven points in overtime to lead the Lady Panthers to a hard-fought 36-29 road win at Oswayo Valley in a competitive conference game between two teams that have secured their spot in the D9 playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
In addition to Brown’s overtime work, the Lady Panthers’ defense held the Lady Green Wave scoreless in the extra session after the teams were knotted at 29 at the end of regulation.
Brown knocked down a key three-pointer, a two, and went 2/5 from the free throw line in overtime to finish with eight points on the night along with a great game on the boards with eleven and four assists.
Leading scorer Rebecca Martin played a well-rounded role in regulation, netting 11 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while Reagan Slawson contributed nine points with four assists and two steals.
Kaylee Chapman grabbed 10 rebounds and added two points.
For Oswayo Valley, Makenna Manning had a solid game with 15 points and eight rebounds while Eva West added four with six boards.
Despite the loss, the Lady Green Wave bounced back in a historic way three days later, earning a spot in the D9 playoffs for the first time since 2011 with a 35-21 road win at Cameron County on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Behind a stingy defense, OV notched a .500 record with the win after finishing six wins below it last season.
Furthermore, the Lady Green Wave featured a very young lineup with no senior starters.
OV used a balanced attack in the win, as Charlotte Austin-Keech led the charge with nine points and five rebounds while Makenna Manning had eight points and nine rebounds.
Layken Enty scored eight points as well and Brooke George tacked on three points, four rebounds, four blocks and four steals.
Ava Hilfiger led the Lady Red Raiders of Cameron County with seven points and seven rebounds, who have wrapped up the season with four wins in conference play.