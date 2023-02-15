After scoring just one point in regulation, Kayden Brown scored all of Northern Potter’s seven points in overtime to lead the Lady Panthers to a hard-fought 36-29 road win at Oswayo Valley in a competitive conference game between two teams that have secured their spot in the D9 playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

In addition to Brown’s overtime work, the Lady Panthers’ defense held the Lady Green Wave scoreless in the extra session after the teams were knotted at 29 at the end of regulation.

