The Coudersport boys’ basketball team took their home court on Wednesday, February 1st and came away with a hard-fought, high-scoring victory over the Oswayo Valley Green Wave, 65-56,
Reilly Streich gave the Falcons a tremendous start, knocking down three threes in the first quarter to open up a 22-9 lead.
The Green Wave got right back in it in the second quarter, netting nine-straight points to make it 24-21 but still trailed, 31-24 at the half.
Mason Roessner also knocked down a pair of treys in the first half.
After a big third quarter for both teams, the Falcons led 50-41 heading into the final stanza.
That’s where the Green Wave went on a 9-4 run to open the quarter and got within four, 54-50.
With both teams in the double bonus in the final minutes, Coudy was able to use foul shots to keep the lead to more than one possession.
Streich tied his career high with 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals while Roessner hit four three-pointers towards 16 points.
Micah Batson added 13 points while Dylan Howard notched 10.
Cayden Black, who has led Oswayo Valley in nearly all of their contests this season, was the offensive juggernaut once again for the Green Wave, dropping a game-high 25 points while Allen Mertsock reached double digits with 11 points.
The win was the fifth on the season for the Falcons while the Green Wave sit at four victories.