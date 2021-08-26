The 13th Annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball in Olean, N.Y., under the direction of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, had 195 teams fielding 780 players.
Play began Friday, Aug. 20, in the Paul Brown Chevy Macker Funfest with player registration and its annual Corporate Cup. Five Macker sponsor teams played a three-on-three basketball tourney where two men and one woman had to be on court at all times. Hall of Fame came through the winner’s bracket and defeated Southern Tier Realty to win the Paul Brown Chevy Corporate Cup.
Opening ceremonies began 8 a.m. Saturday. Part of the opening ceremonies is the Do Or Die Shot. The local Macker invites a dignitary or someone special to represent that town’s tournament to make the three-point shot. The tournament does not start until that shot is made.
The family of Colt Matz was on hand Saturday to take the shot in honor of Colt. Colt, a Portville Central School student, was diagnosed with leukemia and has been hospitalized at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo since early May.
Mia Herzog, Colt’s cousin, took the free throw/layup shot with Colt and his mother watching through Facetime. Mia did it on her first try, with Colt’s brother, Jack and father, Mike, and many other family members nearby.
Meme Krahe Yanetsko, Olean chamber COO, said rain held off over the tournament, although it skirted around the area.
“Our committee wants to thank the City of Olean, Mayor Bill Aiello, Bob Ring with public works, and their staffs for all that they did to pull off this great event,” Yanetsko said. “The referees and all the volunteers — hats off to them. We couldn’t do this event with out the help of more than 130 volunteers.
This is Olean’s second three-year contract with Macker Basketball and 2021 is the first year of that three-year contract, as 2020 was not held.
“We want to squelch any rumors that Macker won’t return in 2022,” she said. “Although the GOACC has an option to do years two and three, we could also not do them. At the wrap up in late September, both the chamber board and Macker committee will review finances. If it’s in the green (revenues), it should be clear sailing for 2022 and 2023.”
The major sponsors of this year’s tournament are the 46 corporate partners of the chamber which fronted the $10,000 franchise fee to bring the tournament to the city.
For the complete bracket winners and team information, visit macker.com after Aug. 26.
Next up for the chamber is its rescheduled golf classic Monday, Aug. 23 and Allegheny River Running Fest Sept. 11. For more information, contact the Chamber at 716-372-4433.