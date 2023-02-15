Kadence McKiernan made the biggest play of her young career on Thursday, Feb. 8, grabbing an offensive rebound and muscling in a layup with two seconds remaining to break a 32-all tie and cap off a hard-fought conference game for the Austin Lady Panthers’ basketball team with a home win over the Smethport Lady Hubbers, 34-32.
After a back-and-forth affair throughout, the Lady Panthers were holding on to a 26-24 lead heading to the fourth quarter before Smethport rallied to tie the game at 32.
Elizabeth Hungiville, who has led Smethport in nearly all of their games this season, played a massive role in the run scoring eight points in the quarter alone.
McKeirnan’s ensuing game-winner was her eighth rebound of the contest, as she totaled six points, two steals and an assist.
Although McKiernan was the hero of the game, Lilly Clinger had a great night of her own for Austin.
Clinger set a new career high of 15 points to go with four rebounds and three steals while Ella Brewer reached double figures with 10 points along with four rebounds.
Hungiville’s big fourth quarter for Smethport was just one-third of her tallies on the night, as she went off for 24 of the Lady Hubbers’ 32 points.