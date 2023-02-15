Kadence McKiernan made the biggest play of her young career on Thursday, Feb. 8, grabbing an offensive rebound and muscling in a layup with two seconds remaining to break a 32-all tie and cap off a hard-fought conference game for the Austin Lady Panthers’ basketball team with a home win over the Smethport Lady Hubbers, 34-32.

After a back-and-forth affair throughout, the Lady Panthers were holding on to a 26-24 lead heading to the fourth quarter before Smethport rallied to tie the game at 32.

