Otto Eldred, Girls Basketball Champions

The Otto-Eldred Lady Crusaders celebrate following their District win.

 photo provided D9 Sports

If there is one word that can best describe the basketball seasons for both the boys’ and girls’ teams at Otto-Eldred, it would be historic.

Returning home for another doubleheader in front of a deafening crowd, this time to open the PIAA playoffs, both teams prevailed as the boys picked up their first state playoff win in school history and the girls raced to a dominant win after a defensive start to the game.

