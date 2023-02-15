Behind a hot fourth quarter, the Oswayo Valley boys’ basketball team overcame a five-point deficit heading to the final eight minutes to win a road shootout with Northern Potter in a high-scoring affair, 68-63 on Friday, Feb. 10.
The win completed a season sweep for the Green Wave as the first game ended with a similar higher-end score of 66-58 in Shinglehouse.
Brayden Wiley, Cayden Black and Dawson Welch did the majority of the work for the Green Wave in the final stanza, as Wiley scored seven while Black and Welch each scored six towards a 25-15 advantage in the quarter after trailing 48-43 at the end of the third.
Cayden Black had a great night for OV, notching 20 points while Brayden Wiley reached 16.
Allen Mertsock was the third player that scored in double figures for OV with 15 points.
Ty Daniels had a memorable night for Northern Potter, dropping a game-high 23 points while Logan Chapman and Ethan Fuhrer both scored 10.
Emma Chambers had a senior night to remember for the Coudersport Lady Falcons’ basketball team, draining five three-pointers in the first half alone on the way to 19 points in a 48-22 home win over Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Senior Isabel Porterfield knocked down three threes towards 11 points and six steals, Olivia Fink scored six with seven rebounds and Sierra Myers contributed four points and eight rebounds.
Ella Brewer notched 10 points to lead Austin while Isabella Rees added six points, nine rebounds and four steals.