SHINGLEHOUSE — Port Allegany joined Otto-Eldred and Coudersport by securing double-digit wins in the North Tier League, with win number 10 occurring amidst the season sweep of Oswayo Valley.
During the Saturday wire-to-wire win, eight Lady Gators made it into the scorebooks, with Kayleigha Dowell’s 11 points leading the way.
Ella Moses finished with nine points, also grabbing six rebounds and five steals while Brynn Evens led the Lady Gators in rebounds with seven, also scoring seven points throughout the win.
For OV, Layken Enty led her team in scoring with 10 points, followed by Charlotte Austin-Keech with eight and Brooke George with six points.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE
Port Allegany (41)Oswayo Valley 28
Dowell 4 2-2 11, Moses 4 0-2 9, Evens 2 2-2 7, Stauffer 2 2-4 6, Renner 1 0-1 2, Nelson 1 0-2 3, Errick 1 0-0 2, Savers 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 7-15 41
Austin-Keech 3 0-0 8, Enty 5 0-4 10, George 3 0-2 6, Est 1 0-0 2, Manning 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 0-6 28
Port Allegany 12 24 31 41
Three-point goals: Port 4 (Dowell, Evens, Moses, Nelson), OV 2 (Austin-Keech 2); Total fouls: Port 8, OV; fouled out: None.