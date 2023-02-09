Port Allegany girls vs. Oswayo Valley

Port Allegany’s Kayleigha Dowell dribbles past an OV defender during a recent matchup.

 Bradford Era/Pam Fischer

SHINGLEHOUSE — Port Allegany joined Otto-Eldred and Coudersport by securing double-digit wins in the North Tier League, with win number 10 occurring amidst the season sweep of Oswayo Valley.

During the Saturday wire-to-wire win, eight Lady Gators made it into the scorebooks, with Kayleigha Dowell’s 11 points leading the way.

