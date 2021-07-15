Entries are now being accepted for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament, to be played Aug. 20-22 on Delaware Avenue in downtown Olean, N.Y. The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and its 46 corporate sponsors are co-sponsoring this Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament to Olean.
Entry deadlines for teams interested in this year’s tournament are Friday, July 30 for applications that are submitted by mail, and Monday, Aug. 2 for internet entries. The entry fee for a four player teams is $140.
The three-day festival of basketball begins on Friday, Aug. 20, with a Corporate Cup Basketball Contest and early registration; and continues through the division championships on Sunday, Aug. 22. The tournament is open to players of all ages and experience levels and will be computer-matched by age, height and experience so that all participants can be competitive.
This year, Olean is the sole site in New York State of the Gus Macker tournament.
The tournament, based on basketball played in driveways throughout the U.S., will include players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball. Primarily based on their age and level of experience, players will be placed in divisions where they will be most evenly matched.
Depending on the number of teams placed in a specific division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third trophies.
Every player in the Macker is guaranteed at least three games. Those who do make it on to the championship rounds can look forward to trophy presentations for first through third places. All registered players also receive T-shirts for participating in the event.
Registrations forms are available online www.macker.com. Offline forms for registration via U.S. mail will be available at the chamber office.
For more information, call 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.