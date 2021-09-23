Coach: Head coach Dan Marzo, seven years of coaching experience.
Head coach’s experience: I was an assistant coach under former coach John Sherry and began as the head coach in the 2015 school year.
Team roster: Brady Streich (12), Jacob Cracknell (12), Alex Davis (11), LT Myers (10), Logan Tingley (10), Gavin Kellert (manager).
Team captains: Brady Streich
What highlight from last year’s season sticks out to you? Winning both the District IX Championship and the North Penns Woods League Championship were the two major accomplishments.
What are your expectations for this season? I expect us to compete for another North Penns Woods League title. I am also looking forward to Brady competing at the district level. He has a chance to represent Coudersport at the state championships in mid-October. He would be the first to do so in over 20 years.
What are your team’s strengths? We have some guys on the team with some good experience. Brady and Jacob were both big parts of our success last year and both played in the sub-regional competition at Treasure Lake. Brady has been a big piece of our success over the last few years, so we are really banking on him being not only a leader but someone that can consistently be the top guy for us.
Who are the expected team standouts/leaders this year? Brady Streich has competed in the district championship multiple times and has come close to moving on to the regional and state championships. As a senior, this has been the expectation, but he knows he has to play well to reach these goals. Jacob Cracknell has also been on the team for the last four years and has improved each year.