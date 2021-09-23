Coach: John Sherry
Team captains: Emma Chambers & Kevin Sherry
What are your expectations for this season? Looking forward to having the kids improve over the course of the season. We have lots of potential both as individuals (boys and girls) and as a boys team.
What are your team’s strengths? Team chemistry and hard workers!
Who are the expected team standouts/leaders this year? At this point, Kevin Sherry (last year, he was third in the district, first in the NTL), Emma Chambers on the girls’ side, and Caroline Gleason on the girls’ junior high side. We have others who have the potential to be standouts also!