Coach and years coaching: Tori Brown, third year as head coach
What is your head coach’s coaching experience? This will be my third year coaching girls golf at Coudersport. Prior to that I was a volunteer assistant girls JV/Varsity Basketball coach at Coudersport for two years. I am also returning for my second year as the head Coudersport JH Girls Basketball coach.
Team captains: Leighann Watson
What highlight from last year’s season sticks out to you? Leah Larsen was named a North Penn Woods League All Star and placed ninth at the District IX tournament.
What are your expectations for this season? All four athletes are returning this year so we are hoping to finish the season with a winning record and everyone improving on their averages from last year. We are also hoping to bring 2-3 athletes to the District IX championship this year to represent Coudersport.
What are your team’s strengths? I have four returning golfers that all have a desire to improve their game each day and put in the effort that is required to do so.
Who are the expected team standouts/leaders this year? Leah Larsen is expected to return as the teams top golfer and return to the District IX tournament this year.