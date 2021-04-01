Warmer temps and fair weather see ever improving scores in this week’s match results of the Southern Tier Youth Trap League. Bolivar-Richburg’s Daniel Baldwin and Genesee Valley’s Dalton Baker were the lone perfect scorers of teams reporting.
Southern Pennsylvania Conference
Smethport 162, vs. Coudersport 184, at Keating’s Sportsman Club
Black Forest Falcons (Coudersport): Otto Deutschlander 24, Owen Deutschlander 24, Kaylea Empson 23, Garrett Fuhrer 23, Reese Gabreski 23, Jake Cochran 23, John Wiley IV 22, Drew Page 22.
Smethport: Brennan Donovan 24, Brayden Cosper 21, Colton Ferguson 21, Kameron Roundsville 21, Josh Erickson 20, Cole Szuba 19, Bennett Harris 18, Logan Hurlburt 18, Carson Williams 18.
Eastern Conference
Cuba-Rushford 186, vs. Bolivar-Richburg 185, at Richburg Rod & Gun
Bolivar-Richburg: Daniel Baldwin 25, Cooper Hosley 24, Hunter Beckman 23, Elliott Fisher 23, William French 23, David Baldwin 23, Jaeger Turybury 22, Luke Hint 22.
Cuba-Rushford: Ethan Bump 24, Ethan Cole 24, Adam Yehl 24, Austin L. 23, Logan Ungermann 23, Bret Shaffer 23, Danner Shaffer 23, Clint Griswold 22.
Genesee Valley 161, vs. Fillmore 172, at Freedom Sandusky Gun Club
Genesee Valley: Dalton Baker 25, Fisher Herdman 22, Mason Thomas 21, Thai Norasethaporn 20, Jonathon Baker 20, Nolan Hunter 18, Tanner Herdman 18, Aaron Stuck 17.
Fillmore: Jack Boon 24, Brayden Hennard- 24, Luke Colombo 22, Will Roeske 22, Matt Hatch 22, Keaton Morley 21, Noah Strickland 21, Alex Thur 16.