Coudersport track and field hosted Sheffield on April 13. Kevin Sherry has been identified as one of the best distance runners in the area, while Parker Sherry has been named one to watch in the javelin.
On the girls side Emma Chambers has been named one of the best 1600 meter runners in the area. Hallie Rigas is one to watch in the high jump and long jump. Sierra Myers is a star in the shot put and javelin. In the discus Madyson Dubots-Angood and Ava Wahlers are athletes to watch.
The results for the meet are as follows:
Boys
4x800 m relay: 1. Coudersport 2. Sheffield
110 m hurdles: 1. Sawyer Batson (Coudersport) 2. Alex Marfink (Sheffield) 3. Zack Barnes (Sheffield)
100 m dash: 1. Danar Seymour (Sheffield) 2. Leinten Wotorson (Sheffield) 3. Jaylen Dougherty (Sheffield)
1600 m run: 1. Kevin Sherry (Coudersport) 2. Carl Bryant (Coudersport) 3. Noah Gabreski (Coudersport)
4x100 m relay: 1. Sheffield 2. Coudersport
400 m dash: 1. Vedder Conyer (Coudersport) 2. Colby Barr (Sheffield) 3. Owen Chang (Coudersport)
300 m hurdles: 1. Hayden Holden (Sheffield) 2. Batson 3. Gage Mott-Mocalush (Sheffield)
800 m run: 1. Sherry 2. Dylan Hardwick (Sheffield) 3. Bryant
200 m dash: 1. Seymore 2. Collin Brown (Sheffield) 3. Daugherty
3200 m run: 1. Sherry 2. Gabreski 3. Carl Bryant
4x400 m relay: 1. Sheffield 2. Coudersport
Long Jump: 1. Lucas McNeal (Sheffield) 2. Conyer 3. Barr
Triple Jump: 1. McNeal 2. Conner Finch (Sheffield) 3. Kyle Dunn (Coudersport)
High Jump: 1. McNeal 2. Batson 3. Finch
Pole Vault: 1. Cal Dunn (Coudersport) 2. Nash Delp (Coudersport)
Shot put: 1. Gavin Kellert (Coudersport) 2. W-Rossman (Coudersport) 3. Mott-Mocalush
Discus: 1. S. Ayers (Coudersport) 2. W-Rossman 3. Parker Sherry (Coudersport)
Javelin: 1. P. Sherry 2. Finch 3. Brian Green (Sheffield)
Girls
4x800 m relay: 1. Coudersport 2. Sheffield
100 m hurdles: 1. Lily Benton (Sheffield) 2. Sarah Hoffman (Sheffield)
100 m dash: 1. Emma Roell (Sheffield) 2. Macie Popchak (Coudersport) 3. Brianna Butler (Sheffield)
1600 m run: 1. Emma Chambers (Coudersport) 2. Kaylee Bell (Sheffield) 3. Emma McBride (Sheffield)
4x100 m relay: 1. Sheffield 2. Coudersport
400 m dash: 1. Savannah Gill (Coudersport) 2. Popchak 3. Katelyn Thomas (Sheffield)
300 m hurdles: 1. Hoffman 2. Benton
800 m run: 1. Chambers 2. McBride 3. Bell
200 m dash: 1. Gill 2. Butler 3. Meri Burrows (Coudersport)
3200 m run: 1. Mady Conolly (Sheffield)
4x400 m relay: 1. Coudersport 2. Sheffield
Long Jump: 1. Hallie Rigas (Coudersport) 2. Kassidy Orinko (Sheffield) 3. Burrows
Triple Jump: 1. Rigas 2. Orinko 3. Roell
High Jump: 1. Emily Foster (Sheffield) 2. Rigas 3. Orinko
Shot Put: Sierra Myers (Coudersport) 2. Ava Wahlers (Coudersport) 3. Mady Dubots-Angood (Coudersport)
Discus: 1. Whalers 2. Dubots-Angood 3. Roelle
Javelin 1. Myers 2. Dubots-Angood 3. Emily Davidson (Sheffield)