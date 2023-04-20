Coudersport track and field hosted Sheffield on April 13. Kevin Sherry has been identified as one of the best distance runners in the area, while Parker Sherry has been named one to watch in the javelin.

On the girls side Emma Chambers has been named one of the best 1600 meter runners in the area. Hallie Rigas is one to watch in the high jump and long jump. Sierra Myers is a star in the shot put and javelin. In the discus Madyson Dubots-Angood and Ava Wahlers are athletes to watch.

