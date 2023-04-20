The Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby announced a new fundraising effort to help support their team, The Hellbilly Heartbreakers. The local Roller Derby league is selling Wheely Wonka and the Bruise Factory candy bars. These chocolate bars will be sold for $3 and inside, five lucky winners will find the golden ticket and win a Golden Season Ticket for free season entrance. Season tickets are normally $25 so why not take your chances?
The Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby was founded in 2010 by a group of local women to provide our community with an environment that enhances personal growth and development through sport. Their mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of our community by believing in the value of the individual, the strength of the team, and the power of the female spirit.They are committed to redefying the classic sport of roller derby, while giving it relevance. Flat-track roller derby is a full contact sport played by independent strong women. They inspire women on and off the rink, as well as serve our local community.