The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter, honored 50 high school and 10 college scholar-athletes at its 26th Awards Dinner on Sunday, March 12 at noon in The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
The 50 high school scholar-athletes were honored by the NFF for their success on the field, in the classroom and commitment to community service. Several high school student-athletes will receive scholarships while one high school scholar-athlete will win the prestigious Joe Sarra Award, in honor of the late Penn State football assistant coach.
Among the nominees recognized are Xander Brown from Coudersport High School and Drew Evens of Port Allegany Jr./Sr. High School.
Since initiating the awards banquet in 1998, the Central Pennsylvania Chapter has awarded a total of $277,000 in scholarship money while honoring 1,142 scholar-athletes from high schools located in its 25-county coverage area.
This year’s scholar-athletes will receive a motivational message from two-time Super Bowl Champion and Penn State All-American Stephen Wisniewski.
Wisniewski became the first Penn State Football student-athlete to be named an ESPN Academic All-American three times. On the field, Wisniewski was a First Team All-American selection as a center by the American Football Coaches Association in 2010 and added First Team All-Big Ten honors that year as well. He was a First Team All-Big Ten selection in 2009 as a guard and was named to the second team in 2008 at the same position.
In 2011 Wisniewski was a 2nd round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in the NFL draft. During his 10-year career, Wisniewski played for five teams and became a two-time Super Bowl champion with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles and the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFF, Central Pennsylvania Chapter is one of 121 chapters nationwide involving over 12,000 members. The reach of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter encompasses 25 counties and 101 high schools.