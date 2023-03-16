The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter, honored 50 high school and 10 college scholar-athletes at its 26th Awards Dinner on Sunday, March 12 at noon in The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

The 50 high school scholar-athletes were honored by the NFF for their success on the field, in the classroom and commitment to community service. Several high school student-athletes will receive scholarships while one high school scholar-athlete will win the prestigious Joe Sarra Award, in honor of the late Penn State football assistant coach.

Tags