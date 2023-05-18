Recently, G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse, traveled to West Seneca, N.Y. to participate in the Spring Graffiti Gymnastics Competition hosted by Gymnastics Sports Academy.
Over 600 athletes attended the event at The Niagara Sports Center with 32 members representing G2 Gymnastics. G2 had a very strong showing in both the team division and individual. All XCEL teams (Silver, Gold, Platinum) secured second place in the Team Division.
Individually there were several gymnasts who earned record high scores including 9-year-old Reagan Artlip who earned a perfect score of 10.00 on the balance beam. This is a huge accomplishment not only for Reagan but also for the small town program as it is the first time a G2 athlete has earned a perfect score.
Just barely missing a perfect score on the balance beam was Harper Joyce (9.95) and Mae Joyce (9.925). Individual and Team placements were not given to Level 2’s at this event though Ella Amidon received the all around tiara with a 36.15.
Congratulations to XCEL Silver All Around Champion Reagan Artlip, earning the AA tiara with a 37.95. Earning silver in the AA was: XCEL Silver Mae Joyce (37.95), Harper Joyce (37.75), and XCEL Platinum Catence Taylor (36.55). Bring home bronze was: XCEL Silver Mialyn Hite (37.60), and XCEL Gold Addie Pilon (36.825).
Event Champions include: XCEL Silver: Mae Joyce (bars-9.65), Reagan Artlip (vault-9.35, beam-10.00), Ava LaBella (bars-9.675), Harper Joyce (beam-9.95), XCEL Gold: Cenadee Ainsworth (bars-9.40), Addie Pilon (vault-9.525); XCEL Platinum: Irelyn Rounsville (bars-9.15), Catence Taylor (beam-9.375)
Congratulations to XCEL Gold Mya Florvit and XCEL Platinum Laci Miller-Geiger for qualifying to XCEL State Championships that will be held later this month and to Regional Qualifiers in XCEL Gold Shelby Chamberlain, Cenadee Ainsworth, Ava Gentzyel, Addie Amidon, Addie Pilon, Emily Cobb.
9.0 Club
Vault:
Emilia Lineman-9.30, Ella Amidon-9.30, Sawyer Garfield-9.30, Eliana McCarty-9.40, Juliana Lyons-9.0, Mae Joyce-9.225, Reagan Artlip-9.35, Averi Luther-9.35, Ava LaBella-9.25, Kennadie Beck-9.375, Harper Joyce-9.60, Aralyn Jennings-9.15, Skyler Cooper-9.40, Mialyn Hite-9.375, Shelby Chamberlain-9.0, Addie Pilon-9.525, Ava Gentzyel-9.10, Laci Miller-Geiger-9.10
Bars:
Emilia Lineman-9.0, Ella Amidon-9.30, Grace Giberson-9.0, Mae Joyce-9.65, Reagan Artlip-9.10, Averi Luther-9.60, Ava LaBella-9.675, Kennadie Beck-9.40, Harper Joyce-9.35, Aralyn Jennings-9.25, Skyler Cooper-9.40, Mialyn Hite-9.525, Shelby Chamberlain-9.20, Cenadee Ainsworth-9.40, Addie Pilon-9.10, Carly Reed-9.15, Irelyn Rounsville-9.15, Catence Taylor-9.05
Beam:
Grace Giberson-9.0, Sawyer Garflied-9.20, Eliana McCarty-9.10, Avery Vosler-9.20, Mae Joyce-9.925, Averi Luther-9.575, Ava LaBella-9.30, Kennadie Beck-9.625, Harper Joyce-9.95, Aralyn Jennings-9.65, Skyler Cooper-9.225, Mialyn Hite-9.70, Shelby Chamberlain-9.0, Mya Florvit-9.25, Cenadee Ainsworth-9.25, Addie Pilon-9.10, Ava Gentzyel-9.0, Emily Cobb-9.025, Carly Reed-9.275, Catence Taylor-9.375, Eliana Curcio-9.375, Laci Miller-Geiger-9.025
Floor:
Emilia Lineman-9.0, Ella Amidon-9.25, Grace Giberson-9.0, Avery Vosler-9.50, Mae Joyce-9.15, Reagan Artlip-9.50, Averi Luther-9.05, Ava LaBella-9.10, Mialyn Hite-9.0, Shelby Chamberlain-9.10, Cenadee Ainsworth-9.15, Roxanne Eckert-9.10, Addie Pilon-9.10, Emily Cobb-9.15, Irelyn Rounsville-9.05, Catence Taylor-9.225, Laci Miller-Geiger-9.0
10.0 Club
Reagan Artlip-beam
All-Around Club
35.00: Berkly Rovder, Grace Giberson, Juliana Lyons, Avery Vosler, Mya Floravit, Ava Gentzyel, Carly Reed, Eliana Curcio, Laci Miller-Geiger 36.00: Emilia Lineman, Ella Amidon, Sawyer Garfield, Eliana McCarty, Aralyn Jennings, Skyler Cooper, Shelby Chamberlain, Cenadee Ainsworth, Addie Pilon, Irelyn Rounsville, Catence Taylor 37.00: Mae Joyce-37.95, Reagan Artlip-37.95, Averi Luther-37.575, Ava LaBella-37.325, Kennadie Beck-37.05, Harper Joyce-37.75, Mialyn Hite-37.60 The G2 Gymnastics Competitive Team is beginning to train for the post season competitions. G2 is currently accepting new athletes to join the competitive team for the 2023-24 season. Tryouts will be held May 18 and 22. G2 has many programs for boys and girls with gymnastics classes beginning at age 3 and ninja classes beginning at age 4. For more information or to register, visit www.g2gym.com, or email g2gymandfitness@gmail.com.
