Recently, G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse, traveled to West Seneca, N.Y. to participate in the Spring Graffiti Gymnastics Competition hosted by Gymnastics Sports Academy.

Over 600 athletes attended the event at The Niagara Sports Center with 32 members representing G2 Gymnastics. G2 had a very strong showing in both the team division and individual. All XCEL teams (Silver, Gold, Platinum) secured second place in the Team Division.

Tags