G2 Gymnastics goes for gold
G2 Gymnastics holds the awards and banners won at the Johnstown competition: (front row, from left to right) Reagan Artlip, Carleigh Love, Ariyanna Knowlton, Averi Luther, Lydia West, Maci Palys; (second row) Mae Joyce, Kennadie Beck, Carly Reed, Shelby Chamberlain, Aralyn Jennings, Ava Gentzyel; (third row) Harper Joyce, Ava LaBella, Kaitlyn Gentzyel, Emily Cobb, Kenadee Kinnaird, Cenadee Ainsworth, Addie Pilon; (back row) Cadence Taylor, Ashley Oswald, Corrine Wilcox, Irelyn Rounsville, Payton Danforth, Skyler Cooper.

Recently, G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse traveled to Johnstown to participate in the Pumpkin Fall Fest Gymnastics Invitational hosted by Uzelac Gymnastics. Twenty-six members represented G2 Gymnastics at their first regular season competition of the year. The gymnasts have been working very hard this fall with most moving to new levels and having to learn all new routines as they were rewritten by USA Gymnastics.

G2 turned in a strong performance, securing three first place awards in the Team Division from Level 2, Level 3 and Level 5. Along with earning many team awards, G2 also brought home almost 90 individual awards from the 26 participating members.

All Around Champions include Level 2, Averi Luther (36.10); Level 3, Cenadee Ainsworth (35.85); Level 5, Carly Reed (34.70); Level 7, Irelyn Rounsville (35.40); XCEL Platinum, Eliana Curcio (34.35) and Ashley Oswald (35.925).

G2 event champions include Level 2 — Ariyanna Knowlton (vault 9.0), Averi Luther (bars 9.40, beam 9.20); Level 3 — Cenadee Ainsworth (vault 9.45, beam 9.15), Addie Pilon (beam 9.15, floor 8.75), Kennadie Beck (bars 8.90); Level 5 — Carly Reed (vault 8.80, bars 9.0), Catence Taylor (beam 9.30, floor 9.0); Level 7 — Irelyn Rounsville (vault 9.15, beam 9.40); XCEL Silver — Skyler Cooper (beam 9.40); XCEL Platinum — Ashley Oswald (vault 9.15, bars 8.40, beam 9.375, floor 9.0).

G2 Gymnastics added several members to the 9.0 and All Around Clubs along with 10 gymnasts qualifying to Pennsylvania State Championships. The G2 Gymnastics Competitive Team will continue to train and prepare for the upcoming competition in Lancaster, N.Y.

G2 Gymnastics provides programming for boys and girls, starting at age 3. There is currently availability for the next session of classes along with the December clinics with classes for gymnastics, ninja and cheerleading. To get involved or for more information visit www.g2gym.com, or email g2gymandfitness@gmail.com.

State qualifiers

Level 3: Shelby Chamberlain, Cenadee Ainsworth, Addie Pilon; Level 5: Carly Reed, Catence Taylor; Level 7: Irelyn Rounsville; XCEL Silver: Ava LaBella, Harper Joyce, Payton Danforth; XCEL Platinum: Ashley Oswald

9.0 Club

Vault: Ariyanna Knowlton 9.0, Shelby Chamberlain 9.05, Cenadee Ainsworth 9.45, Addie Pilon 9.05, Irelyn Rounsville 9.15, Ashley Oswald 9.15

Bars: Averi Luther 9.45, Carly Reed 9.0, Ava LaBella 9.0, Ava Gentzyel 9.15, Kenadee Kinnaird 9.125

Beam: Ariyanna Knowlton 9.0, Averi Luther 9.20, Shelby Chamberlain 9.0, Cenadee Ainsworth 9.15, Addie Pilon 9.15, Catence Taylor -9.30, Irelyn Rounsville 9.40, Mae Joyce 9.20, Ava LaBella 9.15, Harper Joyce 9.0, Skyler Cooper 9.40, Ashley Oswald 9.375

Floor: Catence Taylor 9.0, Ashley Oswald 9.0

All Around Club

34.00: Ariyanna Knowlton 34.50, Carly Reed 34.70, Catence Taylor 34.15, Mae Joyce 34.60, Skyler Cooper 34.45, Ava Gentzyel 34.15, Eliana Curcio 34.35

35.00: Shelby Chamberlain 35.45, Cenadee Ainsworth 35.85, Addie Pilon 35.20, Irelyn Rounsville 35.40, Ava LaBella 35.75, Harper Joyce 35.20, Payton Danforth 35.10, Ashley Oswald 35.975

36.00: Averi Luther-36.10

Full Meet Results

Level 2

Carleigh Love: vault-8.40-7th, bars-8.10-6th, beam-7.80-7th, floor-9.20-7th, AA-32.50-7th

Ariyanna Knowlton: vault-9.0-1st, bars-8.40-3rd, beam-9.0-2nd, floor-8.10-8th, AA-34.50-2nd

Reagan Artlip: vault-8.70-3rd, bars-7.80-8th, beam-8.40-4th, floor-8.70-2nd, AA-33.60-4th

Maci Palys: vault-7.80-10th, beam-8.30-6th, floor-8.30-4th

Averi Luther: vault-8.90-2nd bars-9.40-1st, beam-9.20-1st, floor-8.60-3rd, AA-36.10-1st

Lydia West: vault-8.30-8th, bars-7.60-10th, floor-7.10-11th

Level 3

Shelby Chamberlain: vault-9.05-2nd, bars-8.75-2nd, beam-9.0-3rd, floor-8.65-2nd, AA-35.45-2nd

Cenadee Ainsworth: vault-9.45-1st, bars-8.65-3rd, beam-9.15-1st, floor-8.60-3rd, AA-35.85-1st

Addie Pilon: vault-9.05-2nd, bars-8.25, beam-9.15-1st, floor-8.75-1st, AA-35.20-3rd

Kennadie Beck: vault-8.756-4th, bars-8.90-1st, beam-7.0, floor-8.10-4th, AA-32.75

Aralyn Jennings: vault-8.20, bars-8.10, beam-8.55, floor-7.60, AA-32.45

Level 4

Emily Cobb: vault-8.55-2nd, bars-7.75-3rd, beam-7.65, floor-7.70-4th, AA-31.65-4th

Level 5

Kaitlyn Gentzyel: vault-8.70-2nd, bars-6.05, beam-7.50, floor-7.75-4th, AA-30.00

Carly Reed: vault-8.80-1st, bars-9.0-1st, beam-8.25-3rd, floor-8.65-2nd, AA-34.70-1st

Catence Taylor: vault-8.50, bars-7.35-3rd, beam-9.30-1st, floor-9.0-1st, AA-34.15-2nd

Level 7

Irelyn Rounsville: vault-9.15-1st, bars-8.45-4th, beam-9.40-1st, floor-8.40, AA-35.40-1st

XCEL Silver

Mae Joyce: vault-8.80-3rd, bars-8.05, beam-9.20-4th, floor-8.55-4th, AA-34.60

Ava LaBella: vault-8.85-3rd, bars-9.0, beam-9.14-4th, floor-8.75-2nd, AA-35.75-4th

Harper Joyce: vault-8.80, bars-8.60, beam-9.0, floor-8.80-2nd, AA-35.20-4th

Skyler Cooper: vault-8.55, bars-8.40, beam-9.40-1st, floor-8.10, AA-34.45

Payton Danforth: vault-8.90-4th, bars-8.75, beam-8.85, floor-8.60-5th, AA-35.10

XCEL Gold

Ava Gentzyel: vault-8.55, bars-9.15-2nd, beam-8.10, floor-8.35, AA-34.15-7th

Kenadee Kinnaird: vault-8.25, bars-9.125-5th, beam-8.30, floor-8.30, AA-33.975

XCEL Platinum

Eliana Curcio: vault-8.85-2nd, bars-8.10-2nd, beam-8.75-2nd, floor-8.65-2nd, AA-34.35-1st

Ashley Oswald: vault-9.15-1st, bars-8.40-1st, beam-9.375-1st, floor-9.0-1st, AA-35.925-1st

XCEL Diamond

Corrine Wilcox: vault-8.75-2nd, bars-7.25, beam-8.0, floor-8.55, AA-32.55

