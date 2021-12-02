Recently, G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse traveled to Johnstown to participate in the Pumpkin Fall Fest Gymnastics Invitational hosted by Uzelac Gymnastics. Twenty-six members represented G2 Gymnastics at their first regular season competition of the year. The gymnasts have been working very hard this fall with most moving to new levels and having to learn all new routines as they were rewritten by USA Gymnastics.
G2 turned in a strong performance, securing three first place awards in the Team Division from Level 2, Level 3 and Level 5. Along with earning many team awards, G2 also brought home almost 90 individual awards from the 26 participating members.
All Around Champions include Level 2, Averi Luther (36.10); Level 3, Cenadee Ainsworth (35.85); Level 5, Carly Reed (34.70); Level 7, Irelyn Rounsville (35.40); XCEL Platinum, Eliana Curcio (34.35) and Ashley Oswald (35.925).
G2 event champions include Level 2 — Ariyanna Knowlton (vault 9.0), Averi Luther (bars 9.40, beam 9.20); Level 3 — Cenadee Ainsworth (vault 9.45, beam 9.15), Addie Pilon (beam 9.15, floor 8.75), Kennadie Beck (bars 8.90); Level 5 — Carly Reed (vault 8.80, bars 9.0), Catence Taylor (beam 9.30, floor 9.0); Level 7 — Irelyn Rounsville (vault 9.15, beam 9.40); XCEL Silver — Skyler Cooper (beam 9.40); XCEL Platinum — Ashley Oswald (vault 9.15, bars 8.40, beam 9.375, floor 9.0).
G2 Gymnastics added several members to the 9.0 and All Around Clubs along with 10 gymnasts qualifying to Pennsylvania State Championships. The G2 Gymnastics Competitive Team will continue to train and prepare for the upcoming competition in Lancaster, N.Y.
G2 Gymnastics provides programming for boys and girls, starting at age 3. There is currently availability for the next session of classes along with the December clinics with classes for gymnastics, ninja and cheerleading. To get involved or for more information visit www.g2gym.com, or email g2gymandfitness@gmail.com.
State qualifiers
Level 3: Shelby Chamberlain, Cenadee Ainsworth, Addie Pilon; Level 5: Carly Reed, Catence Taylor; Level 7: Irelyn Rounsville; XCEL Silver: Ava LaBella, Harper Joyce, Payton Danforth; XCEL Platinum: Ashley Oswald
9.0 Club
Vault: Ariyanna Knowlton 9.0, Shelby Chamberlain 9.05, Cenadee Ainsworth 9.45, Addie Pilon 9.05, Irelyn Rounsville 9.15, Ashley Oswald 9.15
Bars: Averi Luther 9.45, Carly Reed 9.0, Ava LaBella 9.0, Ava Gentzyel 9.15, Kenadee Kinnaird 9.125
Beam: Ariyanna Knowlton 9.0, Averi Luther 9.20, Shelby Chamberlain 9.0, Cenadee Ainsworth 9.15, Addie Pilon 9.15, Catence Taylor -9.30, Irelyn Rounsville 9.40, Mae Joyce 9.20, Ava LaBella 9.15, Harper Joyce 9.0, Skyler Cooper 9.40, Ashley Oswald 9.375
Floor: Catence Taylor 9.0, Ashley Oswald 9.0
All Around Club
34.00: Ariyanna Knowlton 34.50, Carly Reed 34.70, Catence Taylor 34.15, Mae Joyce 34.60, Skyler Cooper 34.45, Ava Gentzyel 34.15, Eliana Curcio 34.35
35.00: Shelby Chamberlain 35.45, Cenadee Ainsworth 35.85, Addie Pilon 35.20, Irelyn Rounsville 35.40, Ava LaBella 35.75, Harper Joyce 35.20, Payton Danforth 35.10, Ashley Oswald 35.975
36.00: Averi Luther-36.10
Full Meet Results
Level 2
Carleigh Love: vault-8.40-7th, bars-8.10-6th, beam-7.80-7th, floor-9.20-7th, AA-32.50-7th
Ariyanna Knowlton: vault-9.0-1st, bars-8.40-3rd, beam-9.0-2nd, floor-8.10-8th, AA-34.50-2nd
Reagan Artlip: vault-8.70-3rd, bars-7.80-8th, beam-8.40-4th, floor-8.70-2nd, AA-33.60-4th
Maci Palys: vault-7.80-10th, beam-8.30-6th, floor-8.30-4th
Averi Luther: vault-8.90-2nd bars-9.40-1st, beam-9.20-1st, floor-8.60-3rd, AA-36.10-1st
Lydia West: vault-8.30-8th, bars-7.60-10th, floor-7.10-11th
Level 3
Shelby Chamberlain: vault-9.05-2nd, bars-8.75-2nd, beam-9.0-3rd, floor-8.65-2nd, AA-35.45-2nd
Cenadee Ainsworth: vault-9.45-1st, bars-8.65-3rd, beam-9.15-1st, floor-8.60-3rd, AA-35.85-1st
Addie Pilon: vault-9.05-2nd, bars-8.25, beam-9.15-1st, floor-8.75-1st, AA-35.20-3rd
Kennadie Beck: vault-8.756-4th, bars-8.90-1st, beam-7.0, floor-8.10-4th, AA-32.75
Aralyn Jennings: vault-8.20, bars-8.10, beam-8.55, floor-7.60, AA-32.45
Level 4
Emily Cobb: vault-8.55-2nd, bars-7.75-3rd, beam-7.65, floor-7.70-4th, AA-31.65-4th
Level 5
Kaitlyn Gentzyel: vault-8.70-2nd, bars-6.05, beam-7.50, floor-7.75-4th, AA-30.00
Carly Reed: vault-8.80-1st, bars-9.0-1st, beam-8.25-3rd, floor-8.65-2nd, AA-34.70-1st
Catence Taylor: vault-8.50, bars-7.35-3rd, beam-9.30-1st, floor-9.0-1st, AA-34.15-2nd
Level 7
Irelyn Rounsville: vault-9.15-1st, bars-8.45-4th, beam-9.40-1st, floor-8.40, AA-35.40-1st
XCEL Silver
Mae Joyce: vault-8.80-3rd, bars-8.05, beam-9.20-4th, floor-8.55-4th, AA-34.60
Ava LaBella: vault-8.85-3rd, bars-9.0, beam-9.14-4th, floor-8.75-2nd, AA-35.75-4th
Harper Joyce: vault-8.80, bars-8.60, beam-9.0, floor-8.80-2nd, AA-35.20-4th
Skyler Cooper: vault-8.55, bars-8.40, beam-9.40-1st, floor-8.10, AA-34.45
Payton Danforth: vault-8.90-4th, bars-8.75, beam-8.85, floor-8.60-5th, AA-35.10
XCEL Gold
Ava Gentzyel: vault-8.55, bars-9.15-2nd, beam-8.10, floor-8.35, AA-34.15-7th
Kenadee Kinnaird: vault-8.25, bars-9.125-5th, beam-8.30, floor-8.30, AA-33.975
XCEL Platinum
Eliana Curcio: vault-8.85-2nd, bars-8.10-2nd, beam-8.75-2nd, floor-8.65-2nd, AA-34.35-1st
Ashley Oswald: vault-9.15-1st, bars-8.40-1st, beam-9.375-1st, floor-9.0-1st, AA-35.925-1st
XCEL Diamond
Corrine Wilcox: vault-8.75-2nd, bars-7.25, beam-8.0, floor-8.55, AA-32.55