Corrine Wilcox, of G2 Gymnastics & Fitness, LLC, signed her National Letter of Intent to compete on the acrobatics and tumbling team for Notre Dame College for the 2022-2023 season. Corrine is a resident of Duke Center and will graduate from Otto-Eldred High School in June.
Corrine has been a competitive gymnast for nine years including seven years under the direction of Megan Aiello at the YMCA Flames Gymnastics Team through its closure due to the pandemic. Corrine then transferred to G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse, a USAG Club, where she has trained under owner and head coach Jonnie Geiger for the past two years.
Corrine is a high-level gymnast and has competed in the USAG Developmental Program through Level 8 along with XCEL Platinum, and Diamond.
During her gymnastics career, Corrine has earned several titles including: 2015 YMCA Level 4 National Floor Champion, 2016 YMCA Level 5 All Around Regional Champion, 2017 YMCA Level 6 All Around Regional Champion, 2021 USAG XCEL Platinum third place All Around State Champion, and posting a gym record high score of a 9.725 on the balance beam.
This season she has qualified at both the Platinum and Diamond levels and will represent her team at the XCEL State Championships on May 1. In addition to her competitive schedule, Corrine also coaches at G2 Gymnastics through the preschool, recreational, competitive and ninja programs and provides private lesson training.
Along with Corrine’s busy schedule with youth athletics, she is a member of the National Honor Society. Outside of school, Corrine is also involved with community outreach through G2 Gymnastics hosted events, student council, FFA, Miss Otto-Eldred, along with local babysitting and caregiving.
Although Corrine has only been with G2 Gymnastics for two short years, her impact on the gym family feels like a lifetime.
She is an asset to the program, a true leader and role model for young, aspiring athletes, Geiger said.
Her kind heart and passion beams through her as she instills morals, values, and love for the sport when working with her athletes and practicing alongside her teammates.