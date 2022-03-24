The North Tier League announced the All Stars, Coaches of the Year and outstanding players for the 2021-2022 winter sports season.
NTL Girls Basketball
Coach of the Year: Shawn Gray – Otto-Eldred
MVP: Katie Sheeler – Otto-Eldred
All-Stars: Kayleigha Dowell – Port Allegany, Katie Sheeler – Otto-Eldred, Bri Heller – Otto–Eldred, Anna Merry – Otto–Eldred, Ella Brewer – Austin, Rebecca Martin – Northern Potter, Courtney Martin – Northern Potter, Elizabeth Hungiville – Smethport, Isabel Porterfield – Coudersport, Elizabeth Frame — Coudersport
NTL Boys Basketball
Coach of the Year: Jon Ogden
MVP: Hayden Brown – Cameron County
All-Stars: Alex Ognen – Smethport, Cayden Black – Oswayo Valley, Jacob Hoftallen – Austin, Drew Evans – Port Allegany, Landon Francis – Otto–Eldred, Gavin Jimerson – Otto–Eldred, Hayden Brown – Cameron County, Camdyn Allison – Cameron County, Garrett Kellert – Coudersport, Christian Furman — Coudersport
Allegany Mountain League Wrestling League
Outstanding Wrestler: Reece Bechakas – Kane
Coach of the Year: Brad Greenman – Port Allegany
All Stars: Andrew Coriaty — Oswayo Valley, Kai Stauffer – Port Allegany, Devan Poe – Bradford, Chase Weimer – Port Allegany, Collin Brown – Sheffield, Brett Thompson – Bradford,Reece Bechakas – Kane, Caleb Furgeson – Port Allegany, Lucas Laktash – Bradford, Danah Campbell – Sheffield, Harley Morris – Kane, Luke Ely – Kane, Gavin Ayers – Coudersport, Addison Plants – Kane, Jusso Young – Port Allegany, Miska Young – Port Allegany
League Champions: Port Allegany