Coaches and years coaching: Brian McCorkle (second year as head coach; served as assistant for two years, volunteer assistant for four years), Aaron Olney (second year as volunteer assistant)
What is your head coach’s coaching experience? This is my second year as head cross country coach. Prior to being the head coach, I was an assistant coach and volunteer coach for six years. I have also coached track and field for 22 years, 21 as the head coach.
Team captains: Courtney Martin and Rebecca Martin
What highlight from last year’s season sticks out to you? Because of COVID and the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, our runners were able to build a solid base heading into summer training. This allowed Courtney and Rebecca to hit the ground running in the fall of 2020. Both runners ran their best times last season, while also playing volleyball. Rebecca ran a great race at the District IX Championship, just missing a trip to states by two spots. Courtney finished second at Districts, bettering her previous finish by one spot. Courtney qualified for the PIAA Championships and came home with a medal, finishing 12th overall.
What are your expectations for this season? I expect Courtney and Rebecca to pick up where they left off last season. Courtney is a three-time state qualifier and a state medalist. Rebecca qualified for states as a freshman and just missed her second berth last season. We had another solid summer of training and laying a foundation for this season. We have the race experience necessary for both girls to qualify for the state championship. They have the ability to come home with state medals. I am looking forward to both girls taking the next step in their running careers. Courtney and Rebecca lead by example and work hard.
Gavin comes into his second season as the only varsity boy runner. After an up-and-down cross season in 2020, Gavin made great strides in the spring running the 1600 meter in track. As our only boy, I expect Gavin to mentor our junior high runners, while improving his race strategy and improving his times from last season.
We have two returning junior high runners with Noah Sherman and Marian Hamilton entering their second seasons. Noah split time last year with soccer and will do the same this season. Noah missed some valuable race experience last year, but was able to get some races in and really challenged himself. He had a solid 2020 track season and really started showing his potential. Marian ran last year and did a very nice job improving every day. Marian has determination and showed her willingness to improve. Kameron Martin is our third junior high runner. He has a lot of potential and has worked hard to improve. Kameron will need to get some races under his belt, but the start of his season has been solid.
What are your team’s strengths? While we do not have great numbers, we have excellent quality. All but one runner has race experience. We also have a team that is very coachable. They take our critiques and criticisms and use those to better their training and races. Our team also works very hard.
Who are the expected team standouts/leaders this year? Each runner will have the ability to standout this season. Courtney and Rebecca will both be looking to improve throughout the year, culminating at Districts and trying to move on to the state championships. Both are state qualifiers and Courtney has a state medal. After having some older runners to follow, Gavin is now our lead male runner. All three varsity runners will be in charge of showing the junior high the proper way to race and train. Noah, Marian and Kameron will each have the opportunity to show what they are capable of in races. While cross country is an individual sport, we are a team that supports each other and shows the leadership necessary to be successful.