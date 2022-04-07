The Northern Potter Panthers track and field team traveled to Johnsonburg on Friday, April 1 as part of a tri-meet with DuBois Central Catholic and Sheffield.
Courtney Martin had a great day, winning the 1600-meter and 3200. Rebecca Martin placed second in the 3200 and javelin while Dakota Lampman placed second in the 800.
For the boys, Joe Lehman, Marc Kicklighter, Gavin Connor and Nolen Smith all contributed great performances winning the 4x800 relay. Lehman also won the 1600 and placed second in the 800 while Kicklighter got second place in the long jump. Connor got second in the 1600 and Smith was second in the 400.
Ethan Fuhrer placed second in the 110 and 300 hurdles while Malachi Lewis had a great day winning the javelin and placed third in shotput and discus. Christian Fuller scored third place in the 100.
To cap off Courtney Martin’s excellent outing, she qualified for districts for winning the 3200.