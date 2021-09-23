This is the first time that Oswayo Valley has had a girl’s golf team since 1993.
Coach: Clark Cummings has seven years experience as boy’s golf coach; this is his first season as girl’s
Roster (name and grade): Makenzie Mesler (12), Abby Wolfe (12), Rylee Thompson (9), Shayden Mesler (9), Samaria Campbell (9). Abby Wolfe and Samaria Campbell are co-op students from Otto Eldred.
What are your expectations for the 2021 season? Four of the girl’s are brand new to golf. Our goal this year is to learn the basic rules and etiquette of the game and to have fun. We are looking to improve each and everyday and hopefully realize that golf is a game that you can play your entire life.
Rylee Thompson is the only player we have with prior golf experience. In our two matches, she has finished second (vs. Bradford) and first (vs. Cameron County). The girl’s won their second match of the year against Cameron County 32.5-22.5. The first match they lost to Bradford by the score of 34-21.