Before the internet even existed, the “Fur, Fish and Game” magazine gave us step-by-step instructions on hunting, fishing and trapping. You know how simple it is nowadays to click on the net and get instructions to fix most anything.

Back in the day, we had to read it in a magazine, a magazine we truly enjoyed and read and read again several times.

David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.

Tags