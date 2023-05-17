Before the internet even existed, the “Fur, Fish and Game” magazine gave us step-by-step instructions on hunting, fishing and trapping. You know how simple it is nowadays to click on the net and get instructions to fix most anything.
Back in the day, we had to read it in a magazine, a magazine we truly enjoyed and read and read again several times.
I was reminded of that the other day when I acquired several copies of the magazine from the 1950s. I leafed through them slowly as I read some of the ads.
I came across a couple of ads, one by Blake and Lamb on one page and on the reverse one for Victor Traps. Those traps were a game changer in my life as they helped me catch my first fur-bearing rodent, the trusty old muskrat.
Those traps made me believe I was a natural born trapper and could follow in the footsteps of Jeremiah Johnson and Jim Bridger. Of course, those ads ran in the “Fur, Fish And Game” magazine right along with many how-to trapping articles.
I knew then that my passion for trapping would last a lifetime. Who knew — like many events in life — that reading that magazine would shape my destiny in the outdoors.
I continued to flip through the pages and saw Marlin lever guns available for only $68.95, along with the famous Weaver scopes, Johnson fishing reels, Bomber Lures and Ticks Off bug spray.
I remember all those great things during the ‘60s when my outdoor adventures were just beginning to take place. I guess you could say I’m thankful I came across “Fur, Fish and Game” magazine.
So now that I’ve spent some more time studying them, I can honestly say they were and still are my favorite magazine to this day.
Oh yes, I also read “Outdoor Life,” “Field and Stream” and “Sports Afield” but it was the “Fur, Fish and Game” publications that answered my need for outdoor knowledge in the sporting world.
That magazine is still a bargain as it has only increased from $2 to $22.95 a year over 70 years and is still going strong.
David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.