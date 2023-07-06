Free, in-person programs are being held this Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport. In addition, a free virtual program is being offered next Wednesday, July 12.
Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.
Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.
Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. Those who pre-register will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.
Drop-In Solar Viewing is Friday, July 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. Get to the park before sunset, and take a safe look at the sun with special telescopes. As the peak of the 11-year solar cycle approaches, sunspots and other prominences on the sun should be visible. In the event of inclement weather, the solar program will be cancelled. If the sun cooperates, the the duration of the program may be extended.
A Laser-Guided Tour is Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 from 9:15-10 p.m.
Experience a starry night through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. It’s a great program for beginners. The staff will recount the legends and myths surrounding these constellations as well as park history, current use and the importance of dark night skies.
Through Our Telescopes: Night Sky Basics is Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 from 10-11 p.m.
Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on a telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at some of the key features of the night sky — planets, stars and more.
Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Drop-In for Outer Space Activities on Saturday, July 8 from 6-8 p.m.
Explore the science of outer space by joining park staff for hands-on astronomy-themed educational games. These activities provide an intro to astronomy, and are a great way to ease into the following Night Sky Tour program.
Nature at Night is from 8-8:45 p.m. this Saturday, July 8.
If arriving early for a Night Sky Program, park in the gravel lot for the Night Sky Public Viewing Area and join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night program. These programs feature night creatures, and could include fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more. For information or to learn when a specific topic or animal will be featured, email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call 814-435-1037.
A virtual program, Know Before You Go — Stargazing, is Wednesday, July 12 from noon to 12:45 p.m. and from 6-6:45 p.m.
This virtual program is being offered twice. It is designed for first-time or novice stargazers so they can find out what they need to know before coming to Cherry Springs, such as what to bring, how to best plan for an evening of stargazing, and how to observe several objects in the night sky. Those who register will receive an email with the link to the program. This presentation is best viewed on a desktop or larger tablet. This program does not take place at the park.