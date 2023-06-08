In-person programs are this Friday, June 9 and this Saturday, June 10 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.
Walking tour
Arriving early for a Night Sky Program? Meet park staff at the kiosk before 8 p.m. Friday to go on a short, guided walk of less than a mile on mostly level terrain to learn about park’s past, present and future. All ages welcome. Registration is not required.
Nature at Night
Join park staff at 8 p.m. before the Saturday Night Sky program for a family-friendly Nature at Night program featuring creatures that enjoy the night such as fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more. To learn when a specific topic or animal will be featured during a Nature at Night program, email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call 814-435-1037. Registration is not required.
The Maiden and the Summer Triangle
Experience the wonder of the night sky at Cherry Springs through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff starting at 9:15 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Explore the star formation of the Summer Triangle and the area of the sky near Virgo, the maiden. Listen as the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky are recounted. Learn about the park’s history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies. Registration is encouraged, but not required.
Hidden in Plain Sight
Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on a telescope tour of the night sky from 10:15-11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Look through park telescopes at some of the hidden wonders of the night sky and search for double-stars and other features tucked into well-known constellations. No preregistration required. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed, subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.
Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because they will receive an email if a program is cancelled or modified due to weather, etc.