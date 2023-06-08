In-person programs are this Friday, June 9 and this Saturday, June 10 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.

Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.

