We at the Susquehannock Trail Club are always looking for new ways to make the hiker’s experience more enjoyable. Some of the things we have done over the years to accomplish that are to acquire some trail clearing tools, such as weed wackers, brush cutters, loppers and chainsaws, for example.
For those not familiar with brush cutters, they are very similar to the weedwackers (sometimes called string-trimmers), except they have a metal blade which will cut much heavier growth.
The next step up is the chainsaw, which many times is our go-to tool. For some reaso,n it seems that trees are constantly falling across the trails. And we do have a variety of hand saws which will take care of many saplings and limbs. The latter ones are extremely sharp and cut on the pull stroke which makes the sawing much easier.
We also have a couple of walk-behind trail mowers, which are sort of like your average self-propelled lawn-mower, except built for much more heavy duty use They have a good-size 1-cycle engine with electric start, heavy duty cutting blade, large knobby tires and usually three speeds forward and reverse.
Some models boast power-steering, which is simply a brake on each wheel, which enables one to make a sharp turn when needed. One important feature that they have is an “operator-presence lever.” The machine will only go and mow when this lever is depressed; you let go, and everything stops. It’s a great emergency feature.
Then in our attempt to eliminate “wet crossings” of the streams, we have so far installed around 10 bridges. These are mostly of the log type — a fairly good-size log, with the top somewhat flattened, placed across the stream, usually with a cable handrail.
We hope to put in a few more, as time and man/woman power permit. There are also a couple of suspension bridges, installed by groups long ago, along with “Ted’s Truss,” a custom-built bridge over Young Woman’s Creek, built as a cooperative effort between the STC and KTA.
And we have some other projects, both ongoing and planned, to help make the STS more pleasant for the hikers and backpackers. But, don’t worry about it being “too easy”; it is still a challenge.
With 84 miles through the (mostly) Potter County backcountry, it just doesn’t get any better. Enjoy!