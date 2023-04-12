The East Fork Sportsmen’s Club will host the annual Andy Crise Memorial Kid’s Fishing Derby and chicken barbecue on Sunday, May 28 at 1061 East Fork Road, Wharton.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. Fishing begins at noon. The derby is open to kids ages 12 and under.
Prizes will be awarded for top three longest trout and first limit boys and girls. Various door prizes will also be given out after 3 p.m.
The barbecue chicken meal includes dessert. Hot dogs, sloppy joes, chips and drinks will also be available.
The East Fork Sportsmen’s Club Derby waterway will be closed at one minute after midnight on May 28 until the start of the derby. The waterway is open only to children ages 15 and under and individuals with disabilities from 3:01 p.m. after the May 28 derby until 11:59 p.m. on June 27.