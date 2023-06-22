There I was, reclining back slightly in my computer chair checking through my recent emails when I noticed one from the Leader–Enterprise. That’s a newspaper that I write outdoor columns for on a weekly basis.
I didn’t think that much of it as I figured it was probably just a notice of when columns needed to be in due to the approaching Memorial Day holiday. When I opened it and the first word was ‘’Congratulations,’’ my interest was piqued.
I read further. I discovered that I had taken first place in the newspaper’s division of the Keystone Media Awards sports/outdoor column across the state of Pennsylvania.
I read it again to make sure I’d read it right the first time before glancing up at the wall to see if there would be room to hang it by the other two plaques I’d received in previous years. Then I sat there with a great feeling of satisfaction and thought back about how I got started writing an outdoor column.
I know for sure it all started with my submitting several hunting and fishing-related stories to the paper when it was just known as the Potter Enterprise. The articles were published in the outdoor rosters that they printed every spring and fall.
Anyone who wanted to share their hunting and fishing tales could send them in and see them in the rosters.
That is exactly what I did as I enjoy sharing my outdoor experiences with anyone who will listen. Apparently they were interesting enough. Don Gilliland, the editor at the time, asked if I wanted to submit some articles for a weekly column and see where it went from there.
Well, it took off from there and has been nonstop every since.
I can’t pin down the exact date when it all began but I’m still spending my time in the outdoors and sharing the stories with others. And here I am 20-some years later still doing what I really enjoy.
David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.