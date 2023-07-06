The mercury in the thermometer continues to climb as the sun bears down while you stand by the river’s edge. You can see the trout laying midstream in the shallow current and seeking oxygen. The drought has taken its toll on stream flows, which in turn has made the trout uncooperative. Now what do you do?
I’m sure as summer has progressed, you’ve already been working your way upstream to higher altitudes where the water is cooler. I guess your other options are to fish early in the morning or late in the evening. The break of dawn is a great time to be stream side as it’s the main feeding hour for many trout on summer days.
On the other hand, if you’re one who prefers to sleep in, maybe late evening would be your preferred choice. On many waters, the last hour of the day when the evening shadows are closing in is when trout feeding action can become furious. Any good trout angler knows as the light fades into darkness that big browns will go on the prowl and become catchable.
There’s one more option that works well whenever the weather cooperates. It’s one that I use often and used on my trout outing a week ago. On a Friday morning when the weather changed to rain and gave the streams some relief from the drought, it was enough to raise the water table slightly and cause the water temp to drop some.
That was all the incentive I needed to head out in a light drizzling rain and try my luck at one of my favorite stream pools that always holds a few trout. It had ideal conditions. The overcast sky made it impossible to see into the water, which is generally crystal clear on sunny days. That was an added plus as the fish wouldn’t be as skittish as usual.
I threaded a large white worm through the head twice, leaving squirming on the hook. I removed the sinker as I wanted it to drift naturally in the slow current. A moment later, I cast the bait close to the opposite shoreline and let it begin its drift. It seemed to be barely moving beneath the undercut bank shaded by overhanging bushes.
Minutes ticked by as it made its way down the length of the long pool. It bounced along the bottom, stopped, then moved again as the current tightened on the line. Then the line began slicing across the surface downstream at a fast rate. I knew something had taken the bait. The Shimano ultralight rod doubled over as I set the hook hard and instantly the drag began clicking. I knew something big was on.
Upstream and downstream it raced several times before finally revealing to me that it was an exceptionally big brown trout. I fought it even more carefully on the ultralight rod with six pound test.
Within five minutes it had tired and came to net, a brown trout of 24 inches with a 15-inch girth. It was truly a beautiful fish, brown in color with a golden belly and nice red and black spots across its back. It was a reward for fishing throughout the summer when everyone else has given up.
David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.