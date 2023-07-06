Brown trout

David Orlowski holds the brown trout he caught on a recent excursion.

The mercury in the thermometer continues to climb as the sun bears down while you stand by the river’s edge. You can see the trout laying midstream in the shallow current and seeking oxygen. The drought has taken its toll on stream flows, which in turn has made the trout uncooperative. Now what do you do?

I’m sure as summer has progressed, you’ve already been working your way upstream to higher altitudes where the water is cooler. I guess your other options are to fish early in the morning or late in the evening. The break of dawn is a great time to be stream side as it’s the main feeding hour for many trout on summer days.

David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.

