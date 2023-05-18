Prizes for Trout Fishing Tournament

Frank Fisher, owner of Smitty’s Sports and Gunworks in Gaines, sponsored two tagged fish and donated 15 rod and reel combos, which will be given away free to youngsters 12 and under through the tournament’s Start a Kid Fishing program.

 contributed by JOHN EATON

Anglers can register in-person for the 32nd Annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament at the check-in station this Friday, May 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during tournament hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, May 20 and from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, May 21. The entry fee for adults is $30 and $15 for youth under 16.

The tournament, sponsored by the snowmobile club, takes place along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek between the Mill Street Bridge in Galeton Borough, Potter County and the Ansonia Bridge in Shippen Township, Tioga County.

Tags