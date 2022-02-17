By this point in the year, most hunting gear has been stored away, and fishing gear is still a few weeks from being brought out of storage. You’ve had time to step back and contemplate your past season which had it’s successes and failures so now it’s time to plan ahead.
It’s time to relax on a cold winter evening and tie some trout flies, plan some future adventures and even relax in the La-Z-Boy and read a few good books.
Short days, and the early dark evenings of winter are a great time to seek adventure through the words of a great outdoor book. Whether it’s the “how to” category or that of a storytelling narrative, both have their place on the shelf.
Regardless of where you read it, in a hard copy book, online, or on an e-reader is your choice. But books will always remain valuable especially when it comes to reading about outdoor adventure.
Well, did I get your attention with the word adventure? It’s hunting in a sense, but for books about outdoor adventure. You know the type of book I’m talking about. It’s the one where as you read it, you feel as if you are there and as you turn the last page you feel as if you’ve lost a true friend.
That is the feeling I recently had with the last book I’ve read. Titled “Walter Arnold, Maine Trapper, Last Mountainman,” by Jeramiah Wood It tells of the 1900s adventures of his life and how he lived off the land. It’s a classic Maine adventure that intensely captures your attention as it stands out among most outdoor books.
Another is the book “Wild Man, Wild Alaska” by Rocky McElveen. If you’re looking for a story of a man seeking true wilderness adventure, this is it.
But don’t worry if that’s not to your taste as there are entertaining books available to suit any outdoorsman. If you’re into archery, you might want to read “Life at Full Draw” by Greg Gutschow, while those that bird hunt will really enjoy “Drummer in the Woods” by Burton Spiller.
Then for those numerous turkey hunters, there’s the book,”The Flaming Turkey” by Robert Hilt Neil which you won’t be able to put down once you start reading.
No, I didn’t forget the fisherman, as there’s “Trout Bum” by John Geirach for starters. Of course last but not least is some awesome outdoor humor by none other than Bill Heavey with “If you didn’t bring jerky, what did I just eat.” He has humor that’s as hilarious as many of those Patrick McManus stories many of us have enjoyed over the years.
So regardless of what it is that you enjoy in the outdoors, there’s a book out there that’s got you covered. So do a bit of searching, pick a few books, then rock back in your recliner and enjoy a bit of useful information or maybe even drift off in adventure to another time and place.