The Ruffed Grouse Society will sponsor a Birds ‘N’ Brews on Saturday, March 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bradford Brew Station at 104 Chestnut St., Bradford.
People interested in conservation and hunting are invited to attend and talk to members of the local chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society. Birds ‘N’ Brews, also called Pint Nite, is an opportunity to talk birds, habitat, and tell stories about bird dogs and the birds that are still flying.
The Bradford Brew Station will offer many local beverages for sale, and will also have food to order. Pick up a flyer that highlights local RGS events for 2022. The local chapter will also have a limited amount of RGS items for sale.
Both the Best Western and the Bradford Inn are located across the street from the Bradford Brew Station. Access is from the Elm Street exit of US 219.
Contact Jed Hamberger at jedhamberger@gmail.com, if you have any questions.