It’s mid-April, the temperature is in the upper 60s, the sky is blue and the sun is about an hour past its mid-day point. I’m standing knee deep in a mountain stream while trout are rising steadily for the fly hatch on the stream surface. I pick one off the stream surface and study it for a moment. It’s a grannom caddis that the trout are feeding on.
I pause for a second to check its coloration then tie on a No. 14 elk hair caddis for the present situation. It is one of those go-to flies that works well from spring throughout the fall on Pennsylvania trout streams.
Fly on, watch trout rise along opposite shoreline, cast slightly above the spot and wait. The caddis drifts slowly on the water where the trout had risen but nothing happens. I repeat the cast but shorten the distance figuring the trout may have moved. As it reaches the halfway point of the drift, a trout slightly dimples the surface as it sips in the fly.
Instantly I snap the flyrod back lightly setting the hook. The trout reacts by diving down and running upstream. It remains there for a couple of minutes before finally tiring and letting me bring it stream side. I pause for a second or two to admire its beautiful bluish-green coloration before releasing it to swim free again in the cool, clear water.
I repeat the maneuver several more times before finally taking a break. I then sit on the river bank soaking up the sun, and watch the trout continue to rise and feed. During that, my mind sort of wanders now that I’m in my happy place catching a few brook trout from a crystal clear mountain stream. I think of the many streams that I’ve fished in the past that have provided me with wonderful outdoor adventures. Trout that ranged in size from eight to 12 inches in length proved to be worthy adversaries.
My moment of daydreaming is interrupted by a crow sounding off nearby. Oh well, it’s time to get back to the trout that await me. It’s an action that you can participate in also now that more fly hatches are taking place everyday.
If this sounds interesting, do yourself a favor and accomplish two things simultaneously, get out and breathe in some fresh mountain air and enjoy some great fly fishing on some of the best fly fishing streams in Pennsylvania. I guarantee it’ll take you to a happy place that will soothe your soul.
David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.