It’s mid-April, the temperature is in the upper 60s, the sky is blue and the sun is about an hour past its mid-day point. I’m standing knee deep in a mountain stream while trout are rising steadily for the fly hatch on the stream surface. I pick one off the stream surface and study it for a moment. It’s a grannom caddis that the trout are feeding on.

I pause for a second to check its coloration then tie on a No. 14 elk hair caddis for the present situation. It is one of those go-to flies that works well from spring throughout the fall on Pennsylvania trout streams.

David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.

