This information on hiking was passed on to me, and I believe it is important enough to pass it on to all those who might be interested in good health and well-being. It is excerpted from “Five ways hiking is good for you,” by Jill Suttie, GreaterGood.Berkeley.edu.

  1. Hiking keeps your mind sharper than many other forms of exercise. It involves something many other forms of exercise don’t: trails. That means navigating in a world not totally predictable. All of the things you might encounter on a trail require micro and macro adjustments to your route which is good for your brain.
  2. Hiking helps to keep you calm and happy. Studies have found that, compared to walking in a cityscape or along a road, walking in green spaces helps us recover from “attention overload” — the mental fatigue that comes from a world where computers and cell phones are a constant.
  3. Hiking helps your relationships. Research suggests that exposure to nature can help our relationships by making us more empathic, helpful and generous.
  4. Hiking can increase our creativity. Young adults tested in an Outward Bound program before and after they spent three days hiking in wilderness showed increased creative thinking and problem-solving after the experience.
  5. Hiking helps cement a positive relationship with the natural world. Hiking benefits our planet indirectly, because it increases our connection to nature. Developing a positive relationship with the natural world can help us care about its fate. That means hiking can be mutually beneficial, helping people and the earth.
  6. To all of this I would like to add: before hitting the trail, get some proper-fitting comfortable shoes, and put in some miles with them. Remember, your feet swell a little after a few miles, so you may want shoes a half-size larger than your normal size. Most hikers prefer ankle-height, but some are going with the lower-cut walking/running shoes.

You are probably going to get wet feet — just don’t plan to hike very far with wet feet, as that causes blisters most likely. So take extra socks, large bandaids, moleskin, even some duct tape — and cover the hot-spots before they become blisters. Many a hike has been ruined because of blisters. Happy trails.

Bill Boyd is a member of the Susquehannock Trail Club. He can be reached at billboydsts@gmail.com.

