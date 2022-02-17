This information on hiking was passed on to me, and I believe it is important enough to pass it on to all those who might be interested in good health and well-being. It is excerpted from “Five ways hiking is good for you,” by Jill Suttie, GreaterGood.Berkeley.edu.
- Hiking keeps your mind sharper than many other forms of exercise. It involves something many other forms of exercise don’t: trails. That means navigating in a world not totally predictable. All of the things you might encounter on a trail require micro and macro adjustments to your route which is good for your brain.
- Hiking helps to keep you calm and happy. Studies have found that, compared to walking in a cityscape or along a road, walking in green spaces helps us recover from “attention overload” — the mental fatigue that comes from a world where computers and cell phones are a constant.
- Hiking helps your relationships. Research suggests that exposure to nature can help our relationships by making us more empathic, helpful and generous.
- Hiking can increase our creativity. Young adults tested in an Outward Bound program before and after they spent three days hiking in wilderness showed increased creative thinking and problem-solving after the experience.
- Hiking helps cement a positive relationship with the natural world. Hiking benefits our planet indirectly, because it increases our connection to nature. Developing a positive relationship with the natural world can help us care about its fate. That means hiking can be mutually beneficial, helping people and the earth.
- To all of this I would like to add: before hitting the trail, get some proper-fitting comfortable shoes, and put in some miles with them. Remember, your feet swell a little after a few miles, so you may want shoes a half-size larger than your normal size. Most hikers prefer ankle-height, but some are going with the lower-cut walking/running shoes.
You are probably going to get wet feet — just don’t plan to hike very far with wet feet, as that causes blisters most likely. So take extra socks, large bandaids, moleskin, even some duct tape — and cover the hot-spots before they become blisters. Many a hike has been ruined because of blisters. Happy trails.