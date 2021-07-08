7 a.m.: It’s 70 degrees out, the last week of June heading into July. A bright, shining sun is breaching the canopy of oaks on the ridge top meaning this 90 degree heatwave isn’t about to let up.
The light blue sky sparkles and the breeze is soft and warm. It’s the kind of morning you think about when you think about morning. The heat wave we’ve endured for the last week is suppose to subside slowly starting later today, a week ago Thursday.
We’ve been in the mid to upper 90s but the thing is, of course, “it’s not the heat it’s the humidity.” The humidity has been above 75% for a week too. C’mon cold front.
Noon: It’s mid-day and the blue sky and sunshine are being blocked out gradually by the dark thunderclouds that are moving in. It’s 84 degrees and yesterday at this time it was 90. I hope that’s not the cold front that’s forecast.
Really, do I hear a lawnmower off in the distance? Yep, one of my neighbors is being foolish as usual instead of waiting till it cools off in the evening to do his yard work. Why now, one might ask, in the hottest part of the day? Well, either he’s hyperactive or just hasn’t gotten wiser like the rest of the neighbors.
5:30 p.m.: It’s just what I asked for; the cold front finally arrived full force. It’s now about 69 degrees and the humidity has vanished. It almost feels as if the air conditioner switched on.
The thing is, there is no thunder or lightning, it’s just a steady rain shower. Of course, I happen to know summer weather like this really turns on the fish. I figure they probably need a break as much as I do so I’m just going to sit on the porch and enjoy a nice cool evening.
Well, I finally got a good night’s sleep for a change after several nights of rolling and tossing about. I awoke at 6:30 a.m. to a cool morning breeze and the temperature hanging at 68 degrees.
After a week of misery, the heatwave remains broken. A fog hangs over the valley and the ground is actually wet instead of its usual dry, parched brown look.
Even the wildlife is moving about once again instead of hiding in the shade of the forest canopy. I noticed a couple of does and their little spotted fawns as I headed to town for a morning cup of coffee.
On the return trip, I stopped to watch a hen turkey with 10 poults moseying around a camp yard picking bugs from the grass. Those lousy gypsy moth caterpillars continue to eat the trees bare.
I’m not really complaining much as I know when August arrives the true heat will come with it. We’ll survive it, only to be greeted several moons later by temperatures in the 20s which will just give us something else to complain about as we stoke the stove to get warmer.
Oh well, there’s no silver lining to it, six months ago or six months ahead the temps will either be in the 20s or in the 90s. That’s just life in the big woods of Pennsylvania.