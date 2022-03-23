Shake off those thoughts of winter and stow away the heavy winter coats, because spring gobbler season isn’t far off.
While many are itching for spring break, trout fishing and digging leeks, turkey hunters are prepping for the turkey opener. Whether you’re a seasoned turkey fanatic or a “spring chicken,” it’s time to get ready for spring turkey season by purchasing a bonus gobbler tag before the cut-off date, which generally is just a few days before the season begins in Pennsylvania.
With that thought fresh in mind, go ahead and click unto the PALS license system and receive your bonus tag in the mail in seven to 10 days. Or get one instantly by stopping at a local license seller and have one printed in minutes. But only do that if you think you’re up to the challenge of putting your tag on a second spring gobbler in the mountains of Pennsylvania.
But it’s not really that tough of a decision to make if you’re a true turkey hunter. We hunters know that once turkey hunting gets in our blood, you keep wanting more and more of it. Besides, it’s the only outdoor action available other than trout fishing during spring. So it’s a no-brainer that we’ll be purchasing a bonus tag to pursue those big woods gobblers.
Yes, there will be swings in the weather, the mornings may be chilly and wet but we hunters will spend our time in the outdoors. We will savor every minute of interaction we get by talking with a turkey. It’s the interaction of a big gobbler responding to our calling that’s so special as it draws us back time after time. Once you’ve experienced it, you’ll understand how special it is. The excitement of the moment, and the adrenaline rush you get is an experience in and of itself.
If you aren’t convinced yet think of it this way. In 2020, there were 25,524 second turkey tags sold. Out of that number of tags, 3,731 led to another harvest, making for a 15% success rate for those with a second tag, which averages out to about one in six odds. So what do you say? Are you going to join the rest of us?