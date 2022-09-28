You’re probably saying that your plans for October are already in place. Mine are too, but I’m talking about that time between those hours when you aren’t sitting in a stand archery deer hunting. If not that, your plans may be squirrel hunting, dove hunting or late night predator hunting.

Come October, almost every weekend will have some sort of event happening that’s sure to appeal to you. There’s the annual fall Black Forest Gun Show that takes place Oct. 1 and 2 at the Roulette fire hall. It always draws a large crowd and has a large assortment of items to suit your needs.

David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.

