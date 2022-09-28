You’re probably saying that your plans for October are already in place. Mine are too, but I’m talking about that time between those hours when you aren’t sitting in a stand archery deer hunting. If not that, your plans may be squirrel hunting, dove hunting or late night predator hunting.
Come October, almost every weekend will have some sort of event happening that’s sure to appeal to you. There’s the annual fall Black Forest Gun Show that takes place Oct. 1 and 2 at the Roulette fire hall. It always draws a large crowd and has a large assortment of items to suit your needs.
After you browse for and hour or two, you still have time to make your way up to the Coudersport Consistory for the annual Sportsman’s Gun Bash which will open its doors Saturday at 11 a.m.
If you are more into the outdoor festival thing, you may want to attend one of the two happening on Oct. 8 in the First Fork Valley. The first one is the First Fork Festival at the Sinnemahoning State Park Center that’s scheduled for 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. The second one, the Annual Cameron County Mushroom Festival, will be held in Driftwood at the saloon starting at noon.
For the first time, there will be the Sinnemahoning Sidelockers Rendezvous Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at the Sinnemahoning Sportsman Club this year. It’s a great few days to purchase or vend your primitive items and participate in black powder shoots with your sidelock weapons.
In your spare time, you can take a ride and see the Flaming Foliage Festival or the Sinnemahone Ultra Trail Run which is also taking place.
I’m sure by now that you have some other things already on your schedule so I won’t go on. Besides, it’s getting close to the start of the deer rut so you’ll be spending a lot of time on stand. Get out there and enjoy everything the area has to offer in between those hours afield.
David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.