District Forester Chris Nicholas announced that the 43 miles of designated ATV trails on the Susquehannock State Forest will open on Friday, May 28.
ATV riders are reminded that their machines must be registered and they must carry proof of liability insurance. All riders must wear protective helmets.
No one under eight years of age can operate an ATV on state forest trails. All riders between the ages of eight and 16 must have completed a prescribed safety training course and received an ATV safety training certificate. This certificate must be carried by the rider. Riders are advised to read Pennsylvania’s All-Terrain Vehicle Law. Information is available at the Susquehannock State Forest District Office.