By the time you read this, yet another one of Galeton’s great 4th of July (held on July 3 this year) parades will be in the history books. And Galeton loves a parade. The route is literally filled with spectators, and our trail club enjoys being a part of it.
As I am writing this on a Thursday a week ago, we’re hoping the rainy weather clears out by Saturday, at least long enough to enjoy the parade. We do indeed need the rain, so we cannot wish that away.
Our next club event will be held on Saturday, July 10, at the home of Chad Rugh and April Castano at 70 Old Shovel Road. Watch for this road on your left, about three miles west of Coudersport. This will again be a noon outdoor meeting, with sloppy joes and hotdogs provided by your club prez and veep. Bring a dish to pass and a lawn chair, and enjoy the setting along the Allegheny River.
Back up Route 6 to Coudersport, the Upper Allegheny Watershed Association has just installed a canoe-launch ramp behind the West End Bar & Grill. This was quite an undertaking. They first dug trenches into which they placed large logs, along with some rather large chunks of limestone (rip-rap I believe it’s called).
Then the ramp itself is of gravel, covered with a heavy-duty rubber matting, to provide a good surface for getting your craft into the river. The stream in this area is fairly shallow and slow-moving, so it seems like an ideal spot to get into your boat and begin your journey downstream.
This is the same group that does a roadside cleanup twice a year from Roulette to Burtville. They also do stream cleanups, using canoes and kayaks. It sounds like a fun way to help keep our streams clean, so watch for their announcements and join in sometime.
This is important as whatever happens upstream affects everyone downstream, and downstream for the Allegheny is New Orleans and the gulf.
Then, of course, August will again be Camporee time for our club. Held again at Ole Bull State Park, we are allotted free camping at sites 44, 46, 49, 55, 56, 60. Sites will be available from Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12 until Sunday morning, Aug. 15.
Friday is usually a trail-care day as it gives us the opportunity to do some trail work on local sections of the STS, which runs right through the park. We’ll have our tool-trailer along, complete with our trail mower and assortment of trail tools.
Saturday evening at 5 p.m., the dinner/meeting will be held at the large pavilion. This usually draws a good crowd, so don’t miss it.