Never a dull moment — that sort of sums up springtime in Potter County. It’s 80 degrees one day, and you wake up the next morning with snow on the ground. Of course I exaggerate a little, but that’s close.
I have to smile though as I think back to a time when I was visiting my old Navy buddy in Arizona. We were planning what to do the next day, and I said I wonder what the weather is supposed to be like tomorrow? He looked at me sort of funny, and said, well, just like today I guess.
It must be nice not to have to check the weather forecast every day. I imagine in Arizona if there’s any rain heading their way in the next month or two, it would make the headlines.
Anyway, we need to appreciate the good days when they come along, and also appreciate the rainy days. And the good days are the times to be out on the trails.
Our maintainers have sure been out there, to the tune of about 530 hours so far, and around 16 of the 21 sections are cleared, partially cleared or at least checked. Some have reported that their section was in decent shape, while others have had to remove numerous blowdowns.
Hikers may find a few stepovers here and there, as some of the maintainers who went through early left them, as they were still frozen to the ground. We’ve found it’s not worth dulling your chain on those when they can be lifted and moved for sawing later.
As for blowdowns, that’s a never-ending chore, and sometimes you’ll hear a maintainer say, “I had just finished going through my section and, as I was getting into the truck, I think I heard a tree fall.”
When a trail runs through 84 miles of mostly wooded area, it’s only natural. The only places we have yet to have trees fall are along the pipelines and in Deb’s parking lot in Cross Fork.
Trail care has other rewards than just leaving a nice footpath for hikers and, of course, getting great exercise. And that is seeing some of the critters. One group has seen a small rattler already, another saw a large fisher, deer are commonly spotted, and even an elk occasionally.
A real treat is spotting a bear. Oh, I know the bear is sometimes greatly feared, but maybe that’s a good thing. That way, people won’t be pestering him. Just show him due respect and he’ll go on his merry way. Just remember, he may be just a bear, but when he is facing you, he is Mr. Bear.
In May, things may get even a little busier for us. For one thing, we should be getting a few more nice days. And we will be erecting at least one trail shelter.
For those who have not been following along, these are the Adirondack-style lean-tos. We first build a floor, usually heavy hemlock planks, and on this we put up the open-front shelter. The normal size is 8-feet by 12-feet, which hopefully will house several hikers/backpackers for the night or during bad weather.
We provide this with a small picnic table, a fire ring and a large metal register-box which can hold various things, like first-aid items, maybe snacks and a registration book so hikers can leave their comments. Most backpackers cook with a small gas stove, but if they do have a campfire, we urge them to keep it small and under control, and to be extremely careful to make sure the fire is dead-out before leaving.
Here’s to another season of happy trails.