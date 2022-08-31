Phil Fitch was a special member of the Rolfe Beagle Club in Johnsonburg and in the Elk County community. Fitch enjoyed raising, training, and hunting his dogs.

In memory of Phil, on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Rolfe Beagle Club will host the Phil Fitch Memorial Chukar Challenge from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

