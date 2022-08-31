Phil Fitch was a special member of the Rolfe Beagle Club in Johnsonburg and in the Elk County community. Fitch enjoyed raising, training, and hunting his dogs.
In memory of Phil, on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Rolfe Beagle Club will host the Phil Fitch Memorial Chukar Challenge from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Members of the Upland Bird Hunt Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society will be managing the Chukar Challenge. Only 24 registrants will be accepted. The Rolfe Beagle Club is located at 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, Elk County.
“Phil always had a smile, and was always willing to impart some of his wisdom he had learned over the years in training his dogs,” said Tommy Launer, organizer for the event. “We are proud to run this event in Phil’s honor. Phil never missed a bird dog challenge at the Rolfe Beagle Club.”
Register your dog(s) by contacting Mary Hosmer at 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, or email wlhab9@gmail.com.