The air was cool and the early morning fog made it hard to see anything in the dense overhead canopy, let alone more than 20 feet ahead. Damp leaves blanketed the ground, muffling the sound of my footsteps as I made my way through the hardwoods to my intended hunting spot.
Ten minutes slip by before I arrive and take a seat against a large hickory tree where I know I can see clearly for a long distance in almost any direction. Then another 20 minutes pass and the fog clears as I sit in wait for my quarry to make an appearance.
It doesn’t take long as I spot a flash of gray, and a flick of a tail. I watch closely in hopes it will move closer and offer me a standing shot.
Moments pass, my finger squeezes the trigger of the .22 lightly, then a large gray squirrel drops from the tree and lands with a thump on the forest floor. Yep, I’m talking about squirrel hunting, which starts on Sept. 1, and not archery season, which is still almost six weeks away.
I know in the first paragraph you may have thought I was slipping through the woods after deer, but actually I was in search of the animal that many of us began our hunting career with.
But let’s face it. The vast majority of today’s hunters, those of the younger generation who know little about squirrels and squirrel hunting, don’t even hunt them.
To them, squirrels aren’t cool because they can’t brag about them like they would a 150-inch whitetail, a 10-pound bass or a three-year-old gobbler with a 10-inch beard. Yes, television shows are to blame as all that is ever killed on them is trophies.
So for most except the older generation, squirrels have lost the place at the award ceremony they once enjoyed. So that’s all the more reason for this generation to step up and introduce a new hunter to squirrel hunting as it’s one of the very first hunting opportunities offered each season.
It’s the sport where one need not count inches, measure for weight or worry about competing with others. It’s a peaceful, quiet and relaxing situation in which to introduce young or inexperienced hunters to the world of the outdoors.