Mother Nature cooperated, bringing water to the Driftwood Branch of the Sinnemahoning Creek on Thursday just days before the Sinnemahone Paddle event. Organizers say contingency plans were in place but not needed. More than 80 registered for the 12-mile race from near the Emporium Country Club to Driftwood. Emergency services report no incidents.
Ken Gerg and his long-time paddling companion, Dana Leet, led the field in an exhibition run, finishing the course in just over 90 minutes.
This year brought the end of an era to a Cameron County father son-duo who have paddled in the Adult/Junior Canoe race. Eastyn Solveson maxed out the age limit this year. The pair finished the race in 1:37:35.
Cameron County brothers teamed up to take first place in the Clydesdale Class. Luke and Seth Fragale finished at 1:44:09.
The race brought out brothers and sisters paddling in the junior kayak division. The sisters from Bellefonte battled to the finish line with Orissa beating Ellis Reed by two minutes. Cameron County brothers Cameron and Jed Lehman competed for the first time. Cameron finished ahead of his brother by three minutes.
The race is the first in the triple crown series. Registration for the Sinnemahone Gravel and Sinnemahone Trail Run can be found at www.sinnemahone.org.
-