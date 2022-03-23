Learn more about nature this spring by participating in an educational program with the educators at Sinnemahoning State Park. This week Sinnemahoning is offering both in-person and virtual educational programs for all ages.
March 23, 12-1 p.m.: Ducks, Loons and Other Migratory Waterfowl – Virtual. Learn about loons, grebes, scaups, mergansers and other waterfowl that travel through Sinnemahoning State Park during the spring waterfowl migration. This "virtual" program will be held online and will include a photo-filled PowerPoint presentation followed by question-and-answer session. Pre-registration is required to share the link.
March 26, 12:30–1:30 p.m.: Identifying Migratory Ducks. Learn to tell the difference by reviewing pictures and taxidermy of migratory ducks and other waterfowl that travel through northcentral Pennsylvania during the spring migration. Indoor PowerPoint presentation good for all ages. Serves as a great preview for what participants might see on the lake during the Signs of Spring Walk that follows. No pre-registration required. Meet in the Wildlife Center classroom.
March 26, 2-3 p.m.: Signs of Spring Walk. Take a walk with the park naturalist along the lake shore to find nature’s hints of the coming warm weather. This will be a fairly easy, slow-paced walk on mostly level surfaces. Some brief off-trail excursions may be required to look more closely at ducks in the water or wildflowers in the woods. Participants should wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring water. No pre-registration required. Meet at the Eagle Watch of the Lake Day Use Area.
March 27, 2-3 p.m.: Kids’ Storytime and Nature Walk – I Am Spring. Join the Sinnemahoning State Park naturalist for a book reading, outdoor activity, and simple craft based on the book, “I Am Spring” by Rebecca and James McDonald. Program intended for families with young children ages 3-7. Older and younger siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should dress for the weather and be prepared for both indoor and outdoor activities. No pre-registration required. Meet in the Wildlife Center classroom.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. If you need assistance with online registration, call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.