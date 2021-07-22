Go bat crazy at Sinnemahoning State Park this Friday through Sunday, July 23-25. There are programs for all ages with an outdoor nature movie, kids’ activities, an indoor presentation and the opportunity to count resident bats. All programs are free, family-friendly and do not require pre-registration unless otherwise stated.
- The Secret World of Bats, Friday, July 23, 8–9 p.m. in the campground amphitheater Take an inside look at the lives of bats across five continents as they feed, raise their young and interact with their environment. This 50-minute nature film, “The Secret World of Bats,” is appropriate for for all ages.
- Batty for Bats: DiscoverE Program, Saturday, July 24, 3-4 p.m. in the Wildlife Center classroom. Go wild about bats with activities, games and crafts for families with children ages 4-12. Older and younger siblings are welcome. No pre-registration needed for this free program.
- Bats of Pennsylvania, Saturday, July 24, 7–8 p.m. in the Wildlife Center classroom. Meet the nine species of bats that live in Pennsylvania and learn how bats play an important role in a healthy natural ecosystem. Includes information about white nose syndrome and what people can do to help bats survive.
- Annual Bat Count, Saturday, July 24, 8:30–10 p.m. in the Wildlife Viewing Area. The bat populations are declining in Pennsylvania; find out why bats are in trouble and what you can do to help. Come prepared to observe and count bats as they emerge for the night. Bring a flashlight and wear long pants plus closed-toe shoes.
- Pontoon Boat Tours, Sunday, July 25. Three tours starting at 9 a.m., 10:30 and noon at the lake day use area. Join park staff for a one-hour tour of the lake while searching for herons, ducks, turtles and other wildlife. Program is free but donations are requested. All ages welcome. Reservations recommended but not required.
To pre-register, please visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. If you need assistance with online registration, call 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.