This weekend, Sinnemahoning State Park is offering two opportunities for adults and children to meet some of the amphibians that live in the park.
On Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to noon, explore a wetland area in the park to discover “Salamanders and Other Pond Critters.” Participants will walk to some vernal ponds, and using long-handled nets, sample some sections of the water to find out what is living there.
Program will be held outdoors. Dress for the weather and wear boot. Nets will be provided. All ages are welcome. Meet in Wildlife Center classroom before heading outside.
Then, on Saturday afternoon, from 1-2 p.m., have “Fun with Frogs!” Bring the kids to meet some live frogs and learn about the fabulous frog species that live in the park. Make your own frog calls, learn about a frog’s unique life cycle, and play fun frog games. Intended for ages 5 to 12. Program will be held indoors at the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning.
For more information about programs and events at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.