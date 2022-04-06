On Saturday, April 9, from 11a.m. to noon, take a walk with Alyson Rotello to learn about river otters and their habitats.
Rotello will give a brief talk about otters and their ecological relationship with the lake and streams in the park. Then she will lead the group on a slow walk along the lake shore to look for otter signs.
The walk will be about ½ to 1 mile over uneven ground. Participants should wear boots or sturdy shoes and be sure to dress for the weather. All ages are welcome.
Rotello, a 2017 graduate of Austin Area High School, received a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from St. Francis University. She is currently working on her master’s degree in environmental education at Slippery Rock University and enjoys volunteering at Sinnemahoning State Park between work and classes.
Sinnemahoning staff will also offer two egg programs on Sunday, April 10 in the classroom of the Wildlife Center.
Natural Egg Dyeing, from 1 to 2 p.m., will offer visitors the opportunity to dye an egg to take home using only common kitchen food items. Kids and adults alike will enjoy discovering the range of colors you can create. Best for ages 5 to adult. Children will require adult supervision.
Kids’ Storytime and Egg Scavenger Hunt, from 2 to 3 p.m., will begin with a reading of the book “An Egg is Quiet,” by Dianna Hutts Aston, then follow with an egg-themed indoor scavenger hunt. Children ages 3-7 will have fun while learning about animals that lay eggs.
For more information about programs and events at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available.