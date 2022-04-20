This weekend, Sinnemahoning State Park offers a variety of nature programs, perfect for enjoying the anticipated warmer weather and celebrating Earth Day.
On Earth Day, Friday, April 22, from 1-3 p.m., help clean up the shore of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir. Earth Day Clean Up participants will help park staff remove plastic litter and other debris along the edge of the lake. Gloves and bags will be provided.
The walk will be about two miles on uneven, muddy terrain. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy, waterproof shoes. All ages are welcome and no pre-registration is required. Meet at the Lake Day Use Area by the boat launch.
On Saturday, April 23, from 10-11:30 a.m., take a walk to look for early spring ephemeral wildflowers and learn about these native plants on a Wildflower Walk. The walk will be one to two miles over uneven terrain, and sturdy shoes are recommended. Some off-trail walking may be required to get a close-up look at wildflowers. Bring water. Meet in the Wildlife Center Classroom.
Then, on Saturday evening, explore the wonders of the park at night. Attend an indoor April Skies of Sinnemahoning Presentation from 7-7:45 p.m. to learn what constellations and other celestial objects are visible during April. All ages are welcome at this PowerPoint presentation. Meet in the Wildlife Center Classroom.
Afterwards, put your new knowledge of the night sky into practice, with the April Skies of Sinnemahoning Stargazing program, from 8-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Take a laser-guided tour of the night sky and learn how to use a star chart and about useful astronomy phone apps. If weather conditions permit, telescopes will be available.
Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Extra warm layers and gloves are also recommended. In the event of clouds or rain, participants will learn how to use a star chart, review night sky phone apps and have a chance to ask the park naturalist astronomy questions. Meet at the Wildlife Viewing Area, north of the Park Office. Participants can choose to attend one or both of the night sky programs.
For more information about programs and events at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park.